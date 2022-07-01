HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for portions of the Big Island, Maui, Lani and Kahoolawe.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

According to NWS, east winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph are expected for portions of the Big Island, Maui, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.

NWS said winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high-profile vehicles.

High-pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the 4th of July Holiday weekend.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, with the eastern islands seeing more showers than the western end of the state.

An upper-level trough will pass over the islands Saturday night through Sunday night, bringing an uptick in showers to windward and mauka areas, and sending a few showers into leeward communities.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A more typical trade wind weather pattern is then expected from Independence Day through next Friday, with a gradual easing of the trades during the middle to latter part of next week.