HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service forecast office in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory that starts at noon Wednesday, lasting through Friday evening.

East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected.

Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island, mainly over and downwind of terrain will be affected

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.