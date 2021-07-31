Wind Advisory issued for east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally strong and gusty trade winds along with stable and rather dry conditions will persist during the next couple of days.

Winds will ease midweek as the high pressure far northeast of the state weakens.

Rather dry conditions will prevail into Tuesday with an uptick in mainly windward showers expected midweek.

Near critical fire weather conditions will persist into Monday due to strong and gusty trade winds and a rather dry and stable atmosphere.

A slight drop in winds is expected on Monday and Tuesday, but dry leeward conditions will hold.

Wind Advisory from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Sunday for Lanai Mauka, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast.