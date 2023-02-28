HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most islands on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

East winds were reported by the NWS to be traveling at 25 to 30 mph with localized gust over 50 mph.

NWS warned that with winds these strong, the shingles can be torn off and tree branches can be knocked down.

As unstable weather travels through the island chain, on Maui a downed tree closed a portion of Haleakala Highway.

According to the Haleakala National Park, the closure is near mile marker 9.5 just half a mile below the entrance station. As a result, all traffic is being turned around.

For visitors leaving, the park advised “to wait at either Hosmer Grove parking area or Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 ft until the road is cleared.”