Wind Advisory in effect for portions of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An old frontal boundary that stretches far east of the state will bring a steady supply of low level moisture and showers through the weekend.

An area of strengthening high pressure north of the state will maintain strong and gusty trade winds through the weekend.

A wind advisory has been issued for the normally windier areas of Maui County and the Big Island.

Trade showers will pass through quickly due to the strong winds and focus mainly over windward and mountain areas, with some reaching leeward locations.

Rainfall is more likely overnight and during the early morning hours but remain possible through the day as well.

By Monday, a front in the north Pacific is expected to push the high eastward as it slowly weakens and allow the trade winds to relax over the islands.

Expect diminishing trade winds through midweek as the high moves away to the northeast, and the front moves closer to the islands from the northwest.