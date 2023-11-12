HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will deliver passing windward showers tonight and Monday, with a few showers occasionally spreading to leeward areas.

A surge of strong northeasterly trade winds Monday night and Tuesday will push a cold front down the island chain.

The front will move over the islands from the northeast, bringing a period of increased clouds and showers, especially over windward areas.

A cool and relatively dry air mass will move over the islands after the front passes.

Gradually diminishing trade winds and warmer conditions are expected by the end of the week.