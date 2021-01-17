Wind Advisory in effect for most of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A vigorous front will move down the island chain from west to east into Monday.

Strong and gusty northerly winds with localized gusted over 45 mph are expected behind the front.

Winds are expected to gradually decrease Monday night, but is expected to still remain breezy.

A wet pattern is on tap for the islands during the first half of the coming week.

This comes about as a front moves down the island chain this afternoon and tonight, then stalling around Maui and the Big Island between Monday and Tuesday.

The front, or trough, is then slated to drift back to Oahu and Kauai between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

The front will have good support aloft from an upper level disturbance, resulting in heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

On top of the rain, strong northerly winds will follow in behind the front.

Moderate to strong easterly trade winds return to the region during the second half of the week with a bit of a wet flavor.