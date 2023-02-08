HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will continue on for most of the work week.

The advisory started at noon lasting until Friday, Feb. 10 afternoon and was specified for most of the lower elevations of the state.

It was also issued for the summits of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala beginning 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Friday.

According to the NWS, strong high pressure will develop and drift slowly from the north to the east of the state on Thursday and Friday.