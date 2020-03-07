Wind advisory in effect for all Hawaiian Islands until March 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020.

According to the National Weather Service, all Hawaiian Islands except the summits and upper slopes of Haleakala on Maui, and Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.

There is expected northeast to east winds will be 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. And high pressure far north of the islands will support strong trade winds through Saturday, with winds gradually weakening thereafter.

Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures. Downed trees and power outages can also be another possible impact.