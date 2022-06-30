HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the Haleakala summit on Maui.

The advisory was issued from around 5:20 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

NWS said individuals on the summit can expect east winds of 40 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.

According to NWS, winds, this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damaged hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.

Surface high pressure centered far north-northeast of the state will maintain a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the island chain through Friday.

An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area this weekend may produce a slight uptick in trade showers, especially for windward and mauka areas.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.