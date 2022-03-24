HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory on Thursday, March 24 for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and portions of the Big Island.

The advisory was issued at 3:25 a.m. and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on March 24.

According to NWS, the state can expect east winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and downwind of the Kohala mountains on the Big Island Hawaii.

NWS also issued a Gale Warning, as strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels.

The warning was issued at 3:25 a.m. and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on March 24 for Maalaea Bay, and the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels.

High-pressure northwest of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through Friday, with the trades easing to moderate levels over the weekend, and becoming light enough for leeward land and sea breezes Monday through the middle of next week.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday night, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.

A new front could move into the region from the north on Sunday bringing an increase in trade wind showers.

Showers will likely continue to favor windward areas through the first half of next week, but sea breezes could bring an increase in shower activity to leeward and interior areas each afternoon and early evening.