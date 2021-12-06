Wind Advisory extended for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Emergency Management issued an extended Wind Advisory for Oahu on Monday, Dec. 6 until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said high wind warning for the summits of Maui and the Big Island through 6 a.m. HST Monday.

According to NWS, the Wind Advisory for the rest of the Big Island and for Maui, Molokai, Oahu, Lanai and Kahoolawe through 6 a.m. HST Monday.

NWS reported south winds from 20 to 35 miles per hour (mph) with gusts to 50 mph. NWS said to watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down.

NWS said to be prepared for power outages.