Widespread showers expected in coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strong high pressure far northeast of Hawaii will drive breezy trades tonight that will gradually weaken Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds and showers will focus windward, with a few showers occasionally reaching leeward sides of the islands.

A wet trade wind pattern will develop late Monday and continue through early Wednesday as a disturbance aloft combines with a plume of deep moisture moving in from the east.

Drier conditions and more typical trade wind weather is forecast to return Wednesday through next weekend.

