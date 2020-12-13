Wetter weather expected to arrive starting Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trade wind weather pattern can be expected through tonight as high pressure passes by far north of the area. Clouds and a few passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. Winds will become light Sunday and Monday as a front approaches from the northwest.

Trade winds will pick back up beginning Tuesday and become rather breezy through Saturday.

A wetter weather pattern may set up beginning Tuesday or Wednesday as an upper trough sets up over the area.