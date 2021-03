HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high to the north will maintain breezy trade winds over the area through the weekend.

The trade winds are pushing remnants of a front over the islands, focusing showers over mainly windward areas.

Rainfall may become heavier and more widespread as deeper moisture spreads over the area from the southeast starting Sunday. Next week, a new high may produce windy weather.