HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cool and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu overnight, keeping low clouds and light showers over windward areas.

Cloudy and locally wet conditions will persist close to a surface trough near Maui County and the Big Island, with locally heavy rainfall expected overnight.

This developing trough will linger over the area through Monday, acting as a focus for cloud and shower development statewide, while also bringing strong northeast trade winds to Kauai and Oahu.

Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance will destabilize the atmosphere, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms, especially over windward areas.