HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will be on the lighter side through the weekend, then increase slightly early next week.

An area of increased moisture over the islands from Kauai to Maui will gradually move away overnight, leading to windward fewer showers Saturday and Sunday.

However, the light winds will allow clouds and showers to develop over leeward areas in the afternoons this weekend, with some briefly heavy showers possible.

An increase in showers is expected over the Big Island on Monday before diminishing Tuesday.