Wet weather to continue across state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold through Thursday, then strengthen and become windy Friday and Friday night.

Wet trade wind weather is expected over the next several days across the state with the heaviest showers focused over East Maui and windward Big Island.

Heavy rainfall is expected with the potential for localized flash flooding Thursday afternoon through Friday over portions of the Big Island and Maui.

Windward Big Island in particular will likely see large rises of streams and ponding of water issues as they see several days of moderate to locally heavy rainfall.

The atmosphere will then slowly stabilize from west to east over the weekend, but wet trade wind weather will likely continue over the Big Island through Saturday.