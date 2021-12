HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy trade winds will continue as the islands are wedged between weather systems well to our west, and well to our east.

The local airmass should stabilize through midweek, for a bit of a decrease in shower intensity and coverage.

Wet weather is expected for the latter half of the week into the holiday weekend, as a surface trough is drawn northward across the islands.

This will bring an increase in moisture and lighter winds turning southeasterly by Friday.