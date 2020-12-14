Wet weather headed to the islands this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trade wind weather pattern can be expected through tonight as high pressure passes by far north of the area. Clouds and a few passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. Winds will become light Sunday and Monday as a front approaches from the northwest. Trade winds will pick back up beginning Tuesday and become rather breezy through Saturday. A wetter weather pattern may set up beginning Tuesday or Wednesday as an upper trough sets up over the area.

