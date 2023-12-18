HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly cloudy and wet conditions will continue for the next several days, particularly over the western end of the state which remains socked in this morning.

Wet weather will be accompanied by a slight strengthening of trade winds Tuesday and Wednesday.

The northeast swell appears to have passed its peak based on near-shore buoy data.

However, the swell heights remain elevated and surf observations indicated waves well above the warning threshold for east-facing shores.

As a result, the High Surf Warning for east-facing shores, and the High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores, were extended through tonight.