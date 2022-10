HONOLULU (KHON2) – Weak trade winds will become light and variable as a front stalls just to our north this weekend.

An area of enhanced tropical moisture will push across the island chain from the southeast, increasing clouds and showers across much of the state from Saturday into early next week.

Shower coverage will generally become more widespread each afternoon and evening before diminishing each night.

Downpours should be expected at times especially leeward and interior areas.