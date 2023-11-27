HONOLULU (KHON2) — The winds are expected to shift gradually towards southerlies as unstable weather pattern emerges from Tuesday to Saturday. A kona low (leeward low, no relation to Kona town) is anticipated to increase the risk of intense rain and thunderstorms in Kauai and Oahu, potentially starting as early as Tuesday morning and extending to the other islands in the subsequent days. While shower coverage is projected to decrease gradually from Friday through the weekend, the possibility of locally heavy showers may persist due to the lingering low aloft.