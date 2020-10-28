Wet conditions to continue, with possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet weather will continue over the next couple of days as a deep low aloft lingers north of the area.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A front near Kauai will move southeast across the area and dissipate near Maui on Thursday. The threat for flooding rainfall has diminished for Kauai County but continues for Oahu.

Localized heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop from Oahu to the Big Island through Thursday. The low will remain north of the state Thursday and Friday.

