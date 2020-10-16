Wet conditions expected for Kauai and Oahu through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled front just northwest of the state will bring wet weather to Kauai, and passing showers to Oahu into next week.
Drier conditions are expected over Maui County and the Big Island.
Winds will remain light through Tuesday with a return of gentle trade winds and improving conditions possible Wednesday.
