Wet conditions expected for Kauai and Oahu through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled front just northwest of the state will bring wet weather to Kauai, and passing showers to Oahu into next week.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Drier conditions are expected over Maui County and the Big Island.

Winds will remain light through Tuesday with a return of gentle trade winds and improving conditions possible Wednesday.

Latest Stories on KHON2