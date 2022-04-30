HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will briefly strengthen on Sunday with windy conditions expected throughout the state.

Trade winds will slightly decrease by Tuesday but remain breezy through the rest of the week.

An upper level disturbance will approach the state from the north and will be the main weather driver throughout this upcoming week.

Showers will be on the increase Sunday into Sunday night with wet and breezy trade wind weather expected through the first half of the new week.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible over windward areas especially Sunday evening through Monday.