Wet and windy weather in store for new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The combination of cold temperatures aloft and a moist air mass at the surface will result in an extended period of widespread rain and possible thunderstorms for much of the week.

A Flash Flood Watch is currently in place for the Big Island and will extend to Maui County Monday morning.

Tropical moisture now pushing into the Big Island will slowly work its way up the island chain tonight and Monday bringing increasing shower coverage.

An upper level trough will interact with the moisture at the surface creating the potential for locally heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy to strong easterly trade winds will prevail for the next couple of days, weakening during the second half of the week as a surface trough moves over the islands.