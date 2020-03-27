Wet and unsettled conditions expected this weekend, with a decrease in trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue to decrease into the weekend as the high pressure ridge north of the state weakens in response to a low pressure trough sweeping in from the north.

Two lows have formed along the upper trough bringing unstable weather conditions with increasing shower activity for all islands through Sunday. Expect frequent showers across the state on Saturday and Sunday, heavy rain at times, with isolated thunderstorms.

An unsettled weather pattern continues for the first half of next week, however much uncertainty remains in long range forecast from Monday onward.