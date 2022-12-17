HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers and thunderstorms will steadily increase in coverage tonight through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen in advance of a strong cold front.

Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday night through Monday evening in association with the front.

Breezy westerlies will then focus showers over leeward slopes through Tuesday.

Drier conditions and lighter southwesterly winds are then expected Wednesday through late next week.