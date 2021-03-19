HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wet and gusty trade wind pattern will continue into the weekend due to an upper disturbance and bands of moisture moving through.

Although most of the clouds and showers will continue to focus over windward and mountain locations, some will carry over into leeward areas periodically.

Northeast trade winds will near advisory levels tonight into the weekend as another band of moisture moves in.

Winds are forecast to diminish and shift out of the southerly direction early next week as another cold front and upper disturbance approach and move into the area.