Wet and cloudy weather continues for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy and wet trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly windward and mauka showers, is expected Thursday through Christmas. Christmas Saturday will have the best chance of sunshine compared to any day this week. Unsettled weather may return to the islands Monday.
More Hawaii News
Trending Stories
Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
December 29 2021 08:18 am