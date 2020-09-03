Western half of the Big Island remains under Red Flag Warning

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The western half of Hawaii County is still under the National Weather Service Red Flag Warning, according to the Hawaii Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Officials say that this warning means that the current conditions pose a high risk for catastrophic wildfires to happen.

These kinds of conditions include strong winds, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and even possible dry weather lightning strikes. HFD officials say that the affected portion of the Big Island is experiencing hazardous fuel loads of dry brush conducive to wildfires.

In order to keep the risk low, the fire department is asking the public to keep their vehicles on paved roadways and to also not start campfires. Officials also ask the public to not smoke and not use spark-producing equipment in these areas.

Latest Stories on KHON2