Week of light windward showers

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected through the week.

The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through from east to west.

Trade winds are expected to become stronger Monday night into Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state.

A modest increase in moisture moving in from the east by the end of the upcoming weekend could lead to better windward shower coverage for the eastern end of the state.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 65°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 20% 80° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

