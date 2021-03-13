Weather slowly begins to stabilize

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low pressure system northeast of the islands and a cold front stalling near the Big Island will keep wet weather and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast overnight.

Heavy rains from developing showers will keep an elevated flood threat through the early morning hours, with a gradual drying trend from Sunday onward.

Breezy trade winds will blow through the northwest islands Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through the overnight hours.

Lighter winds are expected on Sunday and Monday as a surface trough passes through the island chain.

Trade winds will slowly strengthen from Tuesday through Friday becoming moderate to breezy by the end of the week.