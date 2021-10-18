Weakening trade winds and a drier weather pattern are expected through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The locally breezy trade winds will continue to transport low clouds and brief showers across windward and mauka areas today.

The high clouds will gradually decrease in coverage near Kaua’i as upper-level low-pressure west of the state moves away.

Weakening trade winds and a drier weather pattern are expected from later today and tonight into mid-week.

The trade winds are forecast to strengthen again starting late Thursday or Friday. Windward showers may also increase over some islands later this week.