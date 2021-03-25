Weak trade winds, with showers expected to continue over Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong low pressure system north to northwest of the Hawaiian Islands with a stalled cold front just northwest of Kauai will keep light southerly winds in the forecast Thursday.

A cloud boundary over the Kauai channel near Oahu and instability aloft will enhance shower activity over the western islands through Thursday night.

The low north of the state will drift slowly northeastward away from the islands allowing trade winds to return by Friday.

