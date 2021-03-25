Weak trade winds, with showers expected to continue over Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong low pressure system north to northwest of the Hawaiian Islands with a stalled cold front just northwest of Kauai will keep light southerly winds in the forecast Thursday.

A cloud boundary over the Kauai channel near Oahu and instability aloft will enhance shower activity over the western islands through Thursday night.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The low north of the state will drift slowly northeastward away from the islands allowing trade winds to return by Friday.