HONOLULU (KHON2) — Weak easterly background trade winds will continue into Wednesday, allowing local-scale land and sea breezes to develop over each island.

This hybrid wind pattern will produce clouds and brief showers along wind convergence zones over island mountains and interior sections mainly in the afternoon hours through Wednesday.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Brief passing showers overnight will favor windward mountain slopes. Trade winds will slowly strengthen from Wednesday into Friday, then become breezy over the weekend.

An upper-level low will form west of the state and drift over the islands from Wednesday through Friday increasing shower trends.

A stronger upper-level low moves into the area by this weekend, enhancing showers statewide through Sunday.