Weak trade winds causing spotty heavy showers

Sea breezes will overpower the weak trade wind flow this afternoon, leading to spotty heavy showers and a few thunderstorms over the islands. Deep low pressure developing far northwest of the state on Thursday will cause winds to veer out of the southeast, leading to a somewhat unstable land and sea breeze regime that will produce spotty showers, some heavy, over the islands mainly during the afternoon hours. Winds will turn more southerly on Friday and the weekend, likely drawing up deeper moisture over the islands and fueling more shower activity. A front associated with the low is expected to bring greater moisture and instability over the state on Monday and Tuesday.