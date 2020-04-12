Weak cold front to stall over east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A weak and stalling front over Maui county will drift toward the Hawaii Island tonight and Sunday, with moderate north to northeast winds developing over the area.

Mostly dry conditions are expected over Kauai and Oahu through Sunday while showers primarily focus over windward areas of Maui and the Big Island.

Lighter winds are expected later Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for more widespread showers, and possibly thunderstorms, as a trough develops along the stalled front.

As the trough dissipates on Wednesday, trade winds will return, delivering limited moisture to windward areas into next weekend.