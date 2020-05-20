‘We will likely see less activity’: 2 to 6 tropical cyclones predicted for the 2020 Central Pacific hurricane region

HONOLULU (KHON) – Two to six tropical cyclones are predicted for the Central Pacific

hurricane region, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS).

Weather officials with the NWS and NOAA met with Hawaii government leaders to discuss projections for Hawaii’s upcoming Central/Pacific hurricane season, which will begin on June 1 and run through November 30.

It was reported that there will be a 75% chance of near, or below, normal tropical cyclone activity during the 2020 hurricane season. This number includes tropical depressions, named storms, and hurricanes. A near-normal season has four or five tropical cyclones.

“This year we will likely see less activity in the Central Pacific region compared to more

active seasons,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., NOAA’s lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at the

Climate Prediction Center. “Less activity is predicted since ocean temperatures are likely

to be near-average in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean where hurricanes form, and

because El Nino is not present to increase the activity.”

This outlook is a general guide to the overall seasonal tropical cyclone activity in the

Central Pacific basin, and does not predict whether, or how many, of these systems, will

affect Hawaii.

