Warm temperatures, with light to moderate trade winds to start the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakened high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast through Thursday in a fairly stable environment.

[Hawaii's Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will return on Friday and Saturday across all islands. A slight increase in shower activity remains in the forecast by midweek for the island of Kauai, elsewhere only brief passing showers are expected. Increasing shower trends are forecast over the weekend.

