HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warm and humid conditions with increasing rainfall chances are expected as an out of season upper disturbance and front move into the area Tuesday through Wednesday.

Winds will diminish and shift out of the south to southeast direction. This will result in afternoon showers forming over our dry leeward areas where sea breezes form and along southeast-facing slopes.

More widespread rainfall with embedded locally heavy showers and a few storms are possible over the western end of the state Tuesday night through midweek. Conditions should begin to improve by the weekend.