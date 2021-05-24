Warm, humid conditions expected to last through first half of work week

Warm and humid conditions with light east to southeast winds are expected through the first half of the week.

Clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations as the sea breezes develop through the afternoon and early evening periods.

A return of light to moderate easterly trade winds will be possible through the second half of the week.

Light east to southeast winds will be possible once again next weekend as another front stalls to the northwest.