Warm conditions, with trade winds expected to increase Friday into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue into next week, with the best chance for showers developing overnight through the early morning periods across windward and mountain locations.
Moderate trade winds may become locally breezy over the weekend, then relax by midweek as the ridge weakens to the north.
