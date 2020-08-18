Warm conditions, with moderate trade winds to continue through Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will continue through Wednesday, with the best chance for showers developing overnight through the early morning periods for windward and mountain locations.

Shower coverage is forecast to increase across the state through the second half of the week due to a combination of a weak upper-level disturbance and deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area from the southeast.

Trade winds will trend down into the light to moderate range and may become light enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established by the weekend.

