Warm conditions, with moderate to breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the area will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place today, with light showers favoring mainly windward areas.

The trades will ease a bit tonight and Wednesday, with an old front bringing a band of low clouds and showers southward toward Kauai.

This band of low clouds and showers will then shift southeastward down the island chain Wednesday night through Friday, bringing increasing showers and a return of moderate trades as it moves through.

The frontal remnants will wash out over the eastern islands Friday night, with moderate trade winds and fairly typical windward and mauka showers prevailing during the weekend and into early next week.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 65°

Thursday

78° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 78° 65°

Friday

78° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 65°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 67°

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

7 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

