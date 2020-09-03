Warm conditions, with light trade winds expected across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak high pressure ridge north of the islands will produce light to moderate trade winds through Friday.

Expect a slight increase in wind speeds through the Labor Day weekend. Shower bands will ride into the windward and mountain slopes of all islands with isolated to scattered coverage.

A few of these showers will move into leeward areas, however rainfall amounts will remain light. A boost in shower activity remains in the forecast for the Sunday to Monday time period as a weak disturbance moves from east to west across the island chain.

