HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak high pressure ridge north of the islands will produce light to moderate trade winds through Friday.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Expect a slight increase in wind speeds through the Labor Day weekend. Shower bands will ride into the windward and mountain slopes of all islands with isolated to scattered coverage.
A few of these showers will move into leeward areas, however rainfall amounts will remain light. A boost in shower activity remains in the forecast for the Sunday to Monday time period as a weak disturbance moves from east to west across the island chain.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Police investigating fatal crash in the Kailua area
- Sept. 3: H-3 Freeway surge testing will happen from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Warm conditions, with light trade winds expected across the state
- Social Scene: Hottest toys of the holiday season
- Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated