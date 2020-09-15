Warm conditions, with light trade winds expected across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast at least through Thursday, with wind speeds increasing from Friday into the weekend.

Expect mostly dry weather conditions to continue this week with periods of isolated to scattered shower coverage.

A slight increase in shower activity remains possible for the island of Kauai on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper low drops in from the north.

Higher chances for showers are forecast by this weekend across the entire island chain due to added moisture and instability.

