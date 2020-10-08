HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high far north of the area will maintain moderate easterly trade winds across the area.
Rainfall will remain light over most areas through the week.
Moisture from the remnant of Hurricane Marie will move west across the islands Sunday through Columbus Day and bring an increase in clouds and showers.
- Warm conditions, with light to moderate trade winds across the state
