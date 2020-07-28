Warm conditions, with breezy trade winds expected across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the Hawaiian Islands for the next seven days.
Expect subtle changes in the wind speeds as the high pressure center location migrates along the ridge axis through the week.
Trade wind speeds are forecast to increase today into the breezy to locally windy range, and then range from moderate to breezy onward into the weekend.
